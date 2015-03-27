O.C. Pursuit: ‘We Support Our Local Police’ Scrawled on Stolen Car

The chase was broadcast on local television, which showed the black, four-door car speeding along Ball Road and Harbor Boulevard around the “Happiest Place on Earth” with a squad car in close pursuit.

At least twice an officer tried a PIT maneuver to force the car out of control, but each time the driver recovered. The driver sped into wrong-way traffic and steered into busy intersections while motorists raced across his path.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.