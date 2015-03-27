The driver of a stolen car with “We support our local police dept.” written on the back window and packed with people led police in Orange County on a winding, speeding chase Friday on streets near Disneyland.
O.C. Pursuit: ‘We Support Our Local Police’ Scrawled on Stolen Car
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
2 in Custody After Driver Leads Authorities on Wild 2-Hour Pursuit Through 3 SoCal Counties
-
Suspect Who Fled Buena Park Police Arrested After Hourslong Search in Anaheim Residential Neighborhood
-
Burglary Suspect Driving U-Haul Pickup Takes His Own Life Following Pursuit Across Inland Empire
-
O.C. Driver Faces Murder Charge After Allegedly Killing Pedestrian While Possibly Under Influence of Marijuana
-
Driver in Stolen Armored Personnel Carrier Leads Police on 2-Hour Chase Through Virginia
-
-
Authorities Look for ‘Potentially Armed’ Pursuit Suspect in Anaheim for Over 5 Hours: Police
-
Driver of Stolen Vehicle Detained in Encino Following Slow-Speed Pursuit That Citizens Attempted to Halt
-
Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Suspect Surrenders After PIT Maneuver on 91 Freeway Ramp in Bellflower
-
Stolen Transit Bus Crashes After Pursuit in Irvine; Suspect in Custody
-
Car Bursts Into Flames After Doing Doughnuts for Crowd in Anaheim Parking Lot
-
-
Carjacking Suspect in Custody After Video Captures Wild, Dangerous End to Pursuit in Burbank
-
Authorities Detain Driver of Stolen Camry on Southbound 405 Freeway in Hawthorne Following Lengthy Pursuit
-
Officers Hospitalized After Crashing SUV During Pursuit of Stolen U-Haul in Van Nuys