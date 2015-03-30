Justin Hartley stars as Adam Newman on the #1 daytime soap opera 'The Young and the Restless'. Justin breaks down the drama, gives us behind the scenes Y&R scoop and talks those shirtless scenes. 'The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 11:30 on CBS. This segment aired on the KTLA Morning News Monday, March 30,2015.
Justin Hartley Gives Us The Behind The Scenes Scoop on ‘The Young and the Restless’
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
