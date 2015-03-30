Justin Hartley Gives Us The Behind The Scenes Scoop on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Justin Hartley stars as Adam Newman on the #1 daytime soap opera 'The Young and the Restless'. Justin breaks down the drama, gives us behind the scenes Y&R scoop and talks those shirtless scenes. 'The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 11:30 on CBS. This segment aired on the KTLA Morning News Monday, March 30,2015.