Zero Tolerance Tailgating Policy to Be Enforced at Dodger Stadium on Opening Day

A zero tolerance policy for tailgating on opening day will be enforced at Dodger Stadium on April 6. Sara Welch reports from Elysian Park for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Tuesday, March 31, 2015.

