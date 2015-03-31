Zero Tolerance Tailgating Policy to Be Enforced at Dodger Stadium on Opening Day

March 31, 2015
A zero tolerance policy for tailgating on opening day will be enforced at Dodger Stadium on April 6. Sara Welch reports from Elysian Park for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Tuesday, March 31, 2015.