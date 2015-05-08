× L.A. Enacts Earthquake Safety Standards for New Cellphone Towers

In 2008, a 7.9 earthquake left a path of destruction in the Chinese province of Sichuan, leveling whole communities and leaving as many as 88,000 dead.

The chaos and confusion was made worse because the temblor disabled more than 2,000 cellphone towers, leaving huge communication gaps that lasted weeks.

On Friday, Los Angeles became the first city in the nation to enact seismic standards for new cellphone towers, part of a new effort to strengthen communications infrastructure in preparation for the next big quake.

The proposal passed by the City Council on an 11-0 vote Friday takes aim at one of the great unknowns in earthquake country: How will cellular and mobile technology fare?

