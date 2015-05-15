Bakersfield Woman Accused of Posing as Dead Mother to Collect $40,000 Insurance Annuity

A Bakersfield woman arrested earlier this week was accused of impersonating her dead mother to withdraw more than $40,000 from an insurance annuity, the California Department of Insurance stated Friday.

Victoria Coffee, 46, and her siblings were joint beneficiaries on their mother’s MetLife Insurance annuity, but Coffee is suspected of lying to the insurance company so she could get all of the money, according to a news release from the Department of Insurance.

Coffee allegedly called MetLife on three different occasions — pretending to be her mother — and instructed them to transfer $41,691 from the annuity into her bank account, the Department of Insurance stated.

Coffee was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of grand theft and identity theft, according to the news release.

She was released on $30,000 bail and was scheduled to return to court on May 22, the Department of Insurance stated.