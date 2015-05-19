Dangers of Drowning: Health Smart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s pool season all year long here in Southern California but as summer approaches, parents are warned to stay vigilant since the CDC shows accidental drowning is the number one cause of death in children under 4. Our Lynette Romero dives in to a little known danger called secondary drowning, how to spot it, and what you need to know that could save a child’s life. Plus, the infant swimming lessons that can give you a piece of mind around the pool.

Lynette Romero reports on KTLA News at 10pm on May 18, 2015.

For more information on Infant Self Rescue classes go to www.lawaterbabies.com