Man, 67, Who Disappeared in Manhattan Beach Found Wandering Near UCLA Campus

[Update]

Bertram Robert Northrop was found early Thursday morning wandering near the campus of UCLA and has been taken to the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Westwood for care, the Manhattan Beach Police Department said.

[Original post]

Police asked the public for help Tuesday in their search for a 67-year-old man with schizophrenia who disappeared last week in Manhattan Beach.

Bertram Robert Northrop was reported missing after he was last seen at the Katsu-Ya Restaurant (map) at about 1:05 p.m. on May 20, the Manhattan Beach Police Department stated in a news release.

Northrop suffers from schizophrenia and is missing his bottom row of teeth, according to the Police Department.

Authorities believe he may be in Santa Monica, Westwood or in the City of Gardena where he lives.

Northrop is described as white, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 140 pounds with gray hair, according to the news release.

Northrop was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Manhattan Beach Police Department at 310-545-4566 or their local police department.