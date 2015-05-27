Family of Ex-LAPD Officer Accused of Murder Helped Him Move From Home to Home While on the Run: FBI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An ex-LAPD officer now in custody accused of murder in a fatal shooting outside a Pomona nightclub was moved from home to home by his extended family in Mexico while he was on the run, FBI officials said Wednesday.

Henry Solis, 27, grew a beard, stayed indoors and avoided using cellphones or social media during the weeks he remained a fugitive, an FBI special agent said at a news conference.

"He was lying pretty low," Special Agent Scott Garriola said.

Mexican officials, he said, pressured Solis' aunts, uncles and cousins about his whereabouts, but it wasn't until last weekend that authorities made a breakthrough in the manhunt.

