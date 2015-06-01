× Teen Shot and Killed at Lake Elsinore Hotel; Male Juvenile Arrested

A juvenile was arrested after a male teenager was found fatally shot at a Lake Elsinore hotel early Sunday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers from the Lake Elsinore Police Department responded to a report of shooting at a hotel in the 31000 block of Auto Center Drive (map) at about 12:45 a.m. and discovered a teen dead from a gunshot wound, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The victim’s name and age have not been released.

After assuming control of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Department’s Central Homicide Unit arrested a teenaged male on suspicion of homicide, the release stated.

The unnamed teen was booked into Southwest Juvenile Hall.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting has been asked to call Sheriff’s Department’s Investigator Navarrete at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Cornett at 951-245-3300.