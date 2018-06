The killing on May 27 left friends and family grasping for answers. The Woodland Hills man had graduated with a 3.9 grade-point average from high school, where he competed nationally on the speech and debate team. He does not appear to have a criminal history, according to public records.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous that my brother is gone. I don’t know how this happened,” Morad’s sister, Ghada Morad, 16, said at his vigil last week. “I don’t know how this could have happened to someone like him…. Even if he did something wrong, he shouldn’t have died.”

