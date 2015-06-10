Trade Group Aims to Shrink Size of Carry-On Bags Allowed in Airplanes

Posted 7:38 AM, June 10, 2015, by , Updated at 07:39AM, June 10, 2015
The International Air Transport Association recently proposed shrinking the size of carry-on bags allowed in airplanes. Erin Myers reports from Burbank for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Wednesday, June 10, 2015.