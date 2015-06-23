2 Surrender in Arcadia After Multi-County Pursuit Involving Stolen Vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people surrendered to authorities after a pursuit involving a stolen black car that began in the Inland Empire and ended in the San Gabriel Valley on Tuesday morning, according to CHP.

The Fontana Police Department initiated the pursuit in the Riverside area because the vehicle was reported stolen, Jose Barrios of the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP took over the chase at around 9 a.m., when it entered Los Angeles County, according to Barrios and Fontana police spokeswoman Martha Guzman Hurtado.

During the pursuit, which spanned freeway and surface streets, the vehicle appeared at times to be traveling at a high rate of speed and driving on the wrong side of the road, video over the chase showed.

After turning onto Loma Lisa Lane -- a dead-end residential street in Arcadia-- and getting cornered by pursuing CHP vehicles, the driver and passenger appeared to surrender to authorities at around 9:20 a.m., aerial video showed.

The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when Fontana police received a request to check on a possible stolen vehicle out of Chino, Guzman Hurtado said. The vehicle, a 2009 Chevy Cobalt, was equipped with a tracking device.

Officers spotted the wanted car at around 8:30 a.m. and began pursuing it, according to Guzman Hurtado.

She added they were taken into custody without incident less than an hour after Fontana officers initiated the pursuit, but did not indicate whether they had been arrested.

Based on preliminary information from Fontana police, Barrios said the car appeared to have been taken through a carjacking. He stressed, however, that an investigation into the incident was ongoing.