Early morning clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine, with temperatures dipping slightly below average for the Fourth of July weekend. Henry DiCarlo has the forecast for July 3, 2015.
Friday Forecast: Headed for a Slight Cool Down
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
KTLA Weather: Kacey Montoya’s Mild Sunday Forecast
-
China: The United States Has ‘Launched a Trade War’
-
Monday Forecast: Warm Conditions With Slightly Below Average Temps
-
Tuesday Forecast: June Gloom Continues
-
Thursday Forecast: Slight Cooling Trend Through the Weekend
-
-
Wednesday Forecast: Mild Conditions With Below Average Temps
-
Friday Forecast: Slightly Below Average Weekend Temps
-
Friday Forecast: Cooler Temps for the Weekend
-
Wednesday Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning
-
Tuesday Forecast: Get Ready for the Heat
-
-
Monday Forecast: Comfortable Ahead of Midweek Warming
-
Tuesday Forecast: Coastal Clouds With Hot Inland Temps
-
Monday Forecast: Above Average Temps, High Surf