Wisconsin Man Arrested for Threats Against Obama, Said Killing President Is ‘Constitutional Duty’

A criminal complaint and arrest warrant were issued Thursday against a 55-year-old Tomah, Wisconsin man accused of threatening to kill President Barack Obama.

Brian D. Dutcher, 55, allegedly told a security guard at a La Crosse library, “the usurper is here and if I get a chance I’ll take him out and I’ll take the shot,” referring to Obama, who was in Wisconsin promoting his proposal for overtime pay reform.

According to the warrant, Dutcher confirmed in an interview with the Secret Service that he made the remarks to the security guard.

The warrant also says Dutcher posted on Facebook on June 30 “that’s it! Thursday I will be in La Crosse. Hopefully I will get a clear shot at the pretend president. Killing him is our CONSTITUTIONAL DUTY!”

Dutcher also told a La Crosse detective that his threat was serious and that “he would not have said what he said if he didn’t intend to carry it out.”

A law enforcement official said Friday that Dutcher had been arrested and is currently being held pending initial appearance.

While threats against the White House and Obama are relatively common occurrences, Thursday’s arrest warrant comes amid increased security measures leading into the July 4 holiday weekend and concerns of a terrorist threat.