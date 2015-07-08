Trial Attorney Austin Dove, Esq. and the New Paid Sick Leave Law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An employee who, on or after July 1, 2015, works in California for 30 or more days within a year from the beginning of employment, is entitled to paid sick leave. Employees, including part-time and temporary employees, will earn at least one hour of paid leave for every 30 hours worked. Accrual begins on the first day of employment or July 1, 2015, whichever is later.

Exceptions: Employees covered by qualifying collective bargaining agreements, In-Home Supportive Services providers, and certain employees of air carriers are not covered by this law. An employer may limit the amount of paid sick leave an employee can use in one year to 24 hours or three days. Accrued paid sick leave may be carried over to the next year, but it may be capped at 48 hours or six days.

To learn more about the new Paid Sick Leave law Healthy Workplace Healthy Family Act of 2014 (AB 1522) click HERE.