Don't miss Anjelah Johnson July 14 at the House of Blues. For tickets go to ticketmaster.com. This segment aired on the KTLA Morning News Thursday july 14,2015.
Anjelah Johnson Is Taking the Stage as Bon Qui Qui
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Indiana Couple Accused of Sexually Abusing 3 Children, Family Dog for Years
-
Man Arrested After 2 Dallas Police Officers Wounded in Shooting
-
Chicago Sees Drop in Killings, Shootings for 13 Consecutive Months
-
A Tiny Missouri Town Is the Site of Disney’s ‘Lost’ Park, Inspiration for Main Street U.S.A.
-
After Kim Kardashian West Meeting, Trump Commutes Life Sentence of Alice Marie Johnson
-
-
Alice Marie Johnson Meets Kim Kardashian West to Thank Her for Helping Convince Trump to Commute Her Life Sentence
-
FDA Approves World’s 1st Contact Lenses That Darken in Sunlight
-
Arizona Police Sergeant, 3 Officers Placed on Administrative Leave After Video Shows Punching of Unarmed Man
-
Trump Posthumously Pardons Heavyweight Boxing Champion Jack Johnson, Who Was Convicted Under Mann Act
-
President Trump Calls for U.S. to Deport People Without ‘Judges or Court Cases’
-
-
Frank Buckley Interviews: Clifford V. Johnson, Theoretical Physicist
-
‘Geez Louise’: Video Shows Woman Take Parking Spot Right in Front of Waiting Driver in Riverside
-
Alice Marie Johnson Says She’s ‘Just so Thankful’ to Trump for Commuting Her Life Sentence