Anjelah Johnson Is Taking the Stage as Bon Qui Qui

Posted 11:01 AM, July 9, 2015, by
Don't miss Anjelah Johnson July 14 at the House of Blues. For tickets go to ticketmaster.com. This segment aired on the KTLA Morning News Thursday july 14,2015.