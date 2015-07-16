Doug Kolk catches up with Kat Graham during her Wet n' Wild Photoshoot in Los Angeles. For more info on Wet n' Wild visit wnwbeauty.com. This segment aired on KTLA News at 10p.m. July 15, 2015.
Vampire Diaries Star Kat Graham is the New Celebrity Ambassador for Wet n’ Wild Beauty
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
