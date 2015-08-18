Car Plummets Down Embankment Near Chantry Flat; 1 Killed

One person was killed after a car plummeted down an embankment near the Chantry Flat area in the Angeles National Forest Tuesday morning.

Search and rescue crews were sent to the area just before 8 a.m. after a vehicle was reported to have gone off a roadway near the dam, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed a white car that appeared to have plummeted hundreds of feet down an embankment from near the end of Chantry Flat Road (map), above Arcadia.

The vehicle came to a rest on a paved road that is not accessible to normal passenger vehicles. The road, behind a locked gate, leads hikers down to a popular hiking area in Santa Anita Canyon.

One person, who appeared to have been ejected from the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

At one point, rescuers were searching for a possible second victim, but there was no word on whether anyone else was found.

