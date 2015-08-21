Teen Accused of Robbing Jack-in-the-Box Restaurant Shot, Killed During Confrontation With Ontario Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A teenager who was allegedly "acting erratically" and pointing a "gun at cars and people" was shot and killed during a confrontation with officers in Ontario on Thursday, police said.

Dispatchers initially received several calls about an armed subject pointing a gun at motorists on Archibald Avenue north of Riverside Drive, a Friday news release from the Ontario Police Department stated.

He was observed darting form the sidewalk into the street and back again, all the while allegedly screaming, "I got a gun, I got a gun," according to the release.

While heading to the scene, officers heard a report of a robbery that had just occurred at a Jack-in the Box in the same area. The subject's description matched the one they had previously been given, police said.

Officers confronted the allegedly armed teen and at some point shot him, according to the release. He was given medical aid at the scene before being transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He has been identified only as a 17-year-old resident of Ontario. Authorities said they would not release his name because of his age.

During a preliminary investigation, detectives discovered a suicide note at the teen's residence. Authorities said when the boy left the home, he was armed with a .38 revolver, the release stated.

He allegedly used the firearm during the robbery of the Jack-in the-Box restaurant at Archibald and Riverside, pointing it at a restaurant employee shortly before the confrontation with officers, police officials said in the release.

At one point during the robbery, the teen was allegedly given a brown paper bag filled with cash, which he began handing out to customers.

The incident remained under investigation.