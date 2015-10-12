× Lawsuit Seeks Volkswagen Buyback of Emissions-Cheating Diesels in California

California owners of Volkswagen diesel cars caught up in the emissions-test rigging scandal might have a shot at getting the German automaker to buy back the vehicles.

A Seattle law firm filed a class action lawsuit against Volkswagen in Los Angeles federal court Monday demanding an immediate buyback under California emissions laws.

“We are asking for an injunction hearing in November, and if we win, we would want the refund program in place by the end of the year,” said Steve Berman, the Seattle class action attorney who filed the case.

What makes the case viable is Volkswagen’s public concession that it could take at least a year or longer to fix most of the 482,000 diesel vehicles it sold in the U.S. with secret software that tricks pollution tests, Berman said.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly linked to a national lawsuit filed in Santa Ana federal court by the same firm that filed the California suit, which was in fact filed in Los Angeles federal court.