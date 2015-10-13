Chief Beck: Mother and Son ‘Responsible’ for Dodger Stadium Parking Lot Assault

A post-game fight at a Dodger Stadium parking lot that left a victim hospitalized in critical condition involved a mother and the son, LAPD Chief Charlie Beck said Tuesday.

Beck addressed the Oct. 9 altercation, which occurred after Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the New York Mets, outside a Police Commission meeting.

“We believe that it is a son and a mother who are responsible for this assault. We believe that the weapon used was hands and feet,” Beck said.

Detectives have not yet been able to interview the victim, and Beck repeatedly cited that when declining to provide details about the incident, including the victim’s age and the team affiliation of those involved.

In a news release issued early Tuesday evening, LAPD described the perpetrators: white man of medium height and weight, between 25 and 30 years old; and white woman about 5 feet 3 inches tall, between 40 and 50 years old. The man had light-colored hair and the woman had blond hair, the release stated.

An argument broke out between fans in Parking Lot L about 10:30 p.m., according to police.

“The argument escalated into an assault (hands and feet only) on a victim by two suspects,” the LAPD release stated.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition, and was still in the hospital and stable Tuesday, police said.

Beck asked anyone who witnessed or took video of the fight, which he referred to as a “scuffle,” to contact LAPD.

Detectives were examining video of the incident that police have already obtained, Beck said.

A witness, meanwhile, told KTLA that she had seen the victim on the ground but did not see the actual fight.

“Another fan hit him. … It wasn’t the hit that got to him, it was the fall that cracked open his head,” said witness Maria Cerecer, who provided photos of the aftermath. “It was pretty bad because there was a lot of blood on the floor. … We had free rally towels and they actually had the towels on his head.”

Cerecer said she heard from others that after an argument, two people were separated, and then one individual ran back and hit the victim, who fell and hit his head on the ground.

Police told Cerecer the injured individual was a Mets fan, she said.

Another witness, Sean Gould, told the Los Angeles Times that it looked like a fight was breaking up when one man punched another. The victim was knocked out and fell to the ground.

“The guy who threw the punch came out of nowhere,” Gould told the Times.

“You heard his skull hitting the concrete,” he said of the victim.

Then a woman came up and began kicking the victim on the ground, Gould said. The pair of attackers fled.

Beck called the violent incident “a very unusual occurrence,” and referred to the high-profile 2011 fight that left a San Francisco Giants fan with permanent brain damage.

“Since Bryan Stow, we have enhanced the security of Dodger Stadium significantly,” Beck said. “Particularly for championship games or key rivalries, we deploy a significant amount of officers. But it is a big facility and you can’t be everywhere all the time.”

If Game 5 occurs and returns to Dodger Stadium on Thursday, Beck said there would be a ramped-up response from LAPD.

“There will be a sea of blue,” Beck said.

Correction: An earlier version of this story spelled Bryan Stow’s name incorrectly. The story has been updated.