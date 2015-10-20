Video: Riverside ‘Halloween House’ Returns With Impressive ‘Ghostbusters’ Display

A year after the popular “Halloween House” was briefly shut down in Riverside after complaints by neighbors, the attraction has once again returned for the holiday, this time with a nod to a classic movie from the 1980s.

The display is the creation of Kevin and Amber Judd of Creative Lighting Displays. It marks the seventh year they’ve put together such a show and the second year in a row at its current location in the 8300 block of Deercreek Drive.

This year’s version — located at the home of Mark and Melanie Betty, who are friends with the Judds — features the theme song from “Ghostbusters.”

The display itself is comprised of four singing pumpkins, two Matrix boards, strobe and flood lights, tombstones and hand-carved pumpkins, according to a description posted along with video of the display to YouTube.

In 2014, the attraction was briefly shut down by police because of noise complaints. It went on again, however, after the Judds obtained a special event permit.

“This year, we went through the proper process to get the block party permits,” Melanie Betty said Tuesday.

For years, before relocating the tradition to the Betty household, the Judds hosted it at their own residence.

The “Ghostbusters” theme is perhaps a nod to what the couple wrote on the Creative Lighting Displays Facebook page after receiving the permit.

“Like the GhostBusters said in the movies ‘We’re Baaack!’ We could not have done it without the support of the community so THANK YOU!” the post read.

Correction: An earlier version of this story included a misspelled name, incorrect history of the display and failed to mention the current homeowners. It has been updated.