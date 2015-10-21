Peninsula High School Ends Varsity Football Season for Safety Concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Peninsula High School in Rolling Hills Estates has ended its football season with three games to go because of safety concerns, Southern Section spokesman Thom Simmons said Tuesday.

"They don't have enough players and feel it's a safety issue," Simmons said. "We support them."

Peninsula had 27 players and has lost players to injuries.

The team was 2-5 with remaining Bay League games scheduled for Redondo, Inglewood and Palos Verdes.

