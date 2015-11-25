Suspected Burglars in Custody Following Pursuit Through Beverly Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A pair of suspected burglars were taken into custody after a pursuit through Beverly Hills came to an end in nearby Beverlywood Wednesday.

Police initially responded to a call about a possible residential burglary in the 100 block of North Swall Drive at about 8:20 a.m., Sgt. Blake Nance of the Beverly Hills Police Department said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed police chasing a four-door sedan along surface streets at about 8:45 a.m.

During the pursuit, the driver was seen traveling on the wrong side of the road and driving through a stop sign.

“At that time we lost sight of them, but thankfully we had KTLA overhead … and they were able to track the suspect vehicle," Nance said.

The vehicle, which had damage to the front end, eventually drove down a long driveway and came to a stop under some trees at a home in the 1500 block of Roxbury Drive in Beverlywood.

The home was adjacent to the Hillcrest Country club in Cheviot Hills.

Two people, later identified as suspected burglars by Lt. Hoshino of the Police Department, ran away after being spotted in the yard where the pursuit came to an end.

Several patrol vehicles and officers with guns drawn were stationed at the end of a cul-de-sac as police searched for the suspected burglars.

At one point, authorities were seen escorting several people to safety after they came running out of one of the homes.

Just after 10 a.m., one of the suspected burglars was spotted walking behind a home wearing a jacket and shorts.

He was taken to the ground by a K-9 unit just moments after turning a corner into a side yard, video showed.

Officers then took the man, whose shorts had apparently been torn off by the dog, to the waiting patrol cars in his boxers.

The second suspected burglar was already being held in the back of a patrol car as the man was being treated for his injuries.

Correction: An earlier version of this story included the incorrect neighborhood where the pursuit ended. The story has been updated.