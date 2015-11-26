Northwestern Mutual – Rose Parade Float

Dimensions: 22’H x 18’W x 55’L

Builder: Fiesta Parade Floats

Northwestern Mutual’s 2016 Rose Parade float, titled Dancing into Adventure, is dedicated to the greatest adventure and dream of 13-year-old Peyton Richardson of Sugar Land, Texas, who is in treatment for acute lymphocytic leukemia. As a company, Northwestern Mutual is committed to raising awareness, accelerating the search for cures to childhood cancer and providing support to families battling the disease. Peyton, an aspiring ballerina, would like to see the performances of the distinguished ballet companies of the world and have a ballet lesson with one of their principal dancers. Dancing into Adventure brings Peyton’s adventure to life visually through a phenomenal display of floral art and grandeur. The float design was inspired by Tchaikovsky’s ballet, Swan Lake, considered the most iconic classical ballet in history and performed by virtually every major ballet company in the world. • Magnificent oversized white sculpted swans with outstretched open wings gently touch wing to wing, setting an impressive backdrop for this delicate and glorious floral design. Their heads are adorned with jeweled crowns and their graceful necks are draped in gold ribbons, symbolizing the fight against childhood cancer. Peyton Richardson and her parents will ride on the back of the front swan which sits atop a glorious rose carpet. • Taking center stage is an intricately carved music box inlayed with more than 10,000 pink roses. A graceful, 15-foot-tall ballerina, on pointe shoes, slowly pirouettes amongst iconic buildings representing the cities of the world’s greatest ballet companies. o Statue of Liberty – New York City o Big Ben – London, England o Sydney Opera House – Sydney, Australia o St. Basil’s Cathedral – Moscow, Russia • Ballerina pointe shoes rest to the side of the music box with cattails, waterlilies and lily pads flanking the length of the float. Resplendent floral arrangements complete Peyton’s adventure throughout the float design.

Materials – Swans: Crisp, white coconut flakes create the incredibly sculpted swan bodies and individually carved feathered wings. Glossy black sea weed and bright orange lentil beans, painstakingly applied one-by-one, create the life-like swan bills. Music Box: The intricately carved music box is detailed in golden flax and clover seeds with more than 10,000 pink Sweet Akito roses that form the walls and top lid of the music box. Ballerina: The graceful ballerina is costumed in white coconut chips, macaroon and sweet rice with details created in Lunaria. The ballerina’s delicate skin tone is a blended mixture of walnut shell, paprika and cornmeal with shading and lips decorated in crushed rose petals. Red cress seed is used on her hair. World Landmarks: The magnificently detailed iconic buildings from around the world feature a variety of materials including walnut shells, yellow and gold strawflower petals, blue sinuate statice confetti, sweet rice and seed varieties including sesame, flax, onion, poppy and lettuce. The Statue of Liberty showcases stunning and fragrant eucalyptus leaves as well as lettuce and poppy seeds. Ballet Pointe Shoes: The larger-than-life ballet pointe shoes, decorated in peach lentil beans, are perched amongst whimsical water lilies made of creamy yellow strawflower petals with solid yellow Gold Star rose centers, which rest upon lily pads of green parsley flakes flanked by sculptured cattails. Carpet: The fanciful carpet is woven in various shades of pink gerbera and roses including Princess, Sweetness and Cotton Candy. Elegant floral arrangements, designed in the European style, include red ginger, burgundy cymbidium orchid sprays and Sumatra lilies; parakeet heliconia, green hydrangea and viburnum; pink French tulips and Obake anthuriums with pink Sweet Moment and Ballet long stem roses.

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for nearly 160 years. Our financial representatives build relationships with clients through a distinctive planning approach that integrates risk management with wealth accumulation, preservation and distribution. Northwestern Mutual combines world-class insurance with customized investment solutions.

All text and information courtesy Pasadena Tournament of Roses.