Georgia Non-Profit Says Online Fundraiser for Sick, Retired Marine K-9 Was Not a Scam

A Georgia-based non-profit said Saturday claims that an online fundraiser benefiting a sick, former Marine K-9 was a scam were not true, and that the dog had been taken to a new temporary home in North Carolina.

“Buddy,” formerly known as “Master Blaster,” was a stray suffering from pneumonia when he was initially found and cared for by Partners for Pets, according to a post on the fundraising website Fundrazr.

Although the organization initially stated he was a retired police K-9, it later said he had actually been with the Marines.

An online fundraiser for the dog was “paused” on Friday — two days after he was taken in by the North Carolina-based non-profit Combat Canines: The DDoc Foundation.

Prior to the site stating donations were “not currently” being accepted, the $1,500 goal was surpassed with a total of $2,835 being donated.

In a post on the page, the organization stated Saturday that claims by a commenter that the fundraiser was a “ploy to get money” and a “scam” were not true.

“This deserving dog was saved from death by you all, and funds are being used for his continued care and we thank each of you,” Partners for Pets stated.

The organization did not elaborate on why the fundraiser had been “paused,” or if it would be later be reopened.

Buddy, a 6-year-old black Malinois, was taken in by the Combat Canines, a rescue group that cares for retired law-enforcement dogs, the day before Thanksgiving.

The Combat Canines, which stated on Facebook that the dog’s name would be changed “to something easier to call,” planned to care for him until he was ready to be fostered or adopted.

The organization identified him as former correctional facility K-9, and asked on Tuesday that donations for Buddy’s treatment be made to the donation page on the non-profit’s website.

Several Facebook posts regarding Buddy’s health have been posted by the Combat Canines, which stated Friday that a veterinarian had said his lungs were showing some improvement.

As of the last post, it was not known when he would be ready for adoption.