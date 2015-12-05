FBI Raids Home of San Bernardino Shooter’s Friend, Investigates Purchase of Semi-Automatic Rifles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FBI agents on Saturday raided the Riverside home belonging to a friend of San Bernardino shooter Syed Rizwan Farook as they try to determine whether the man purchased two of the semi-automatic rifles used in the massacre, according to a law enforcement source.

The source, who asked to remain anonymous because the case is ongoing, said officials have been trying to talk to man to see what he knows about the attack. It's far from clear whether the man had anything to do with the violence or even knew what Farook did with the guns, the source added. A second source said the guns were purchased three years ago.

The search warrant was served at the home on Tomlinson Avenue, according FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said. She did not have a specific address.

"The warrant has been sealed by the court and I am prohibited from commenting further," she said.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.

