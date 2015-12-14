‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Movie Premiere Prompts Road Closures, Traffic Advisory in Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A trio of movie premieres, including one for the latest "Star Wars" film, in Hollywood has prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to issue a traffic advisory amid a number of street closures this week.

The premiere for the highly anticipated seventh installment of the popular "Star Wars" franchise, "The Force Awakens," will take place Monday night at theTCL Chinese Theater.

As a result, Hollywood Boulevard has been closed between Sycamore and Highland avenues since Saturday, according to LAPD. The closure will remain in effect until midnight.

Hawthorne Avenue, between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue, will also be shut down Monday from noon to midnight, according to the traffic advisory.

The closure on Hollywood Boulevard will also go into effect again on Tuesday and Wednesday for the movie premieres of "Point Break" and "The Revanant" respectively. On both days, the street will be blocked off to vehicles from 10 a.m. to midnight.

LAPD has warned of possible travel delays as a result of the closures, and was urging motorists to avoid the area when possible.

