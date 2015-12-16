× Sunny Hills High School in Fullerton Closed, Students Sent Home Amid Possible Threat

Sunny Hills High students were sent home Wednesday morning as authorities investigated a threat to the Fullerton campus, according to the school’s website.

Investigators went to the school, located in the 1800 block of Warburton Way, after someone alerted them to a “suspicious” note taped to the door of the administration building, Fullerton Police Department Lt. Robert Bastreri said.

The note was found by a school employee, and authorities were alerted just before 6:40 a.m., according to Bastreri.

Officials with the Fullerton Joint Union High School District made the decision to close the school based on the note, the lieutenant said. He added it was not a bomb threat, and appeared to have no connection to terrorism.

Bastreri provided no further details about the note’s contents.

No other Fullerton schools were impacted.

The possible threat and resulting closure came the same day that all Los Angeles Unified School District campuses were reopened following an emailed threat that authorities deemed “not credible.”

Schools in the nation’s second-largest school district were shut down Tuesday after a school board member received a message threatening violence.

Multiple agencies, including the Los Angeles Police Department, the county Sheriff’s Department and the FBI investigated the incident before all campuses were declared “safe.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.