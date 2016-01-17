× ‘Star Wars’ Knocked Out of Box Office First Place by ‘Ride Along 2’

In the end, it was a couple of buddies who knocked The Force out.

“Ride Along 2,” the Universal sequel starring Kevin Hart and Ice Cube, opened at No. 1 for the weekend with an estimated $34 million box office.

After four weekends of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at No. 1, the Disney film dropped to No. 3 in its fifth week of release, earning $25 million, according to RenTrak’s three-day box office estimates.

“Star Wars” fans may mourn the day the Force bowed to mere mortals.

But there’s no need to feel sorry for Disney.

After 31 days, the newest “Star Wars” episode has earned an estimated North American total of more than $851 million and more than $1 billion internationally, for a total of more than $1.8 billion globally.

“The Force Awakens” became the highest-grossing film in North American history earlier in the month when it grossed $764.4 million in the United States, putting it over the $760.5 million mark set by “Avatar” over the life of the film.

With 12 Oscar nominations, 20th Century Fox’s “The Revenant” was at No. 2 in its second weekend of release with $29.5 million.

Michael Bay’s “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi” debuted in fourth place with $16 million.

Paramount’s “Daddy’s Home,” starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, landed in fifth place in its fourth weekend of release, earning $9.3 million.