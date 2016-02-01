High Surf, Strong Winds Batter SoCal Coast; Surf Advisories in Effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High surf and strong winds have battered the Southern California coast recently, prompting several high surf advisories that were still in effect Monday.

The powerful waves prompted officials to close both the Redondo Beach and Manhattan Beach piers Sunday afternoon.

Video shot by Mike Galliano showed the waves sweeping along the Redondo Beach Pier as spectators stood on the structure Sunday.

A lone surfer being tossed around by the large surf could also be seen in the video.

Both piers were reopened Monday morning although surf advisories remained in effect for both areas through Tuesday morning.

Surf between 7 to 10 feet was expected to continue to pound the Los Angeles County Coast until late Monday night.

Advisories were also issued until Tuesday morning for the Santa Barbara County Central Coast as 10 to 15 foot surf with sets up to 18 feet were expected.

Southern California piers have taken a beating from the ocean the past couple of months.

The Ventura Pier sustained significant damage when a high surf event hit the region on Dec. 11.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed some of the wooden posts had broken loose amid the waves.

The storm also brought strong, damaging winds to the region, prompting the weather service to issue a high wind warning for much of southwest California.

Warning levels winds were expected to subside by noon. Still, many areas across Southern California could experience gusts of between 40 to 50 mph through the evening hours, forecasters said.

Winds in the South Bay area were so strong that they nearly ripped the roof off of Hennessey's Tavern in Hermosa Beach, video showed.