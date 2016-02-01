Woman, 19, Arrested After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Young Ventura Boy

A 19-year-old woman was recently arrested after a young boy told police in Ventura that she had sexually assaulted him, authorities said.

The victim reported the alleged sexual assault to a patrol officer, and identified the assailant as a woman who was acquainted with his family and living in their home at the time, according to a Monday morning news release from the Ventura Police Department.

Investigators began looking into the suspect, identified as Savanah Mayer, and began gathering evidence of the alleged crimes, the release stated.

They later issued a warrant for the arrest of Mayer, who they discovered was living in Hesperia. The department coordinated with authorities in Hesperia, and they took the woman into custody without incident last Wednesday.

Mayer was transferred to the Ventura County Jail and booked the following day on multiple charges related to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to the release. She was being held on $100,000 bail.

According to inmate records, the felony charges against Mayer include an unlawful act with a child 10 years old or younger, three counts of lewd act upon a child, and sending harmful matter.

Police were continuing an investigation into Mayer, and seeking any other potential victims in the case. They have asked anyone who was potentially victimized by her to call Ventura police Detective Hibdon at 805-339-4443.