Porto’s Bakery in Burbank Tops Yelp’s 2016 List of 100 Best Places to Eat in US

A popular Southern California restaurant topped Yelp’s newly released list of the top 100 places to eat in the United States for 2016.

Porto’s Bakery in Burbank finished first on the list, which honors highly rated businesses, many of which have earned the status of “must try within this lifetime,” according to a post on the website’s official blog. It has a rating of 4.5 on Yelp, based on more than 5,100 reviews.

Last year, the eatery finished 40th on the list.

The two other Porto’s locations – in Glendale and Downey – also made Yelp’s list.

About two dozen Southern California restaurants were also ranked in the top 100, including three other than Porto’s in the top 10: TKB Bakery & Deli in Indio was ranked No. 5; The Morrison, a gastropub in Los Angeles’ Atwater Village neighborhood, made No. 7; and Mama D’s Italian Kitchen in Newport Beach was No. 10.

Yelp released the annual list on Wednesday.

To determine the best places to eat, the website analyzed the most popular and top reviewed places on Yelp. In addition to ratings and number of reviews, the analysis accounted for quality, popularity and statistical fluctuations, according to the blog post.

The list included classic favorites as well as up-and-coming restaurants that have received many positive reviews.

“From fancy to casual, long time favorite to new up-and-comer, barbecue to udon, this list runs the gamut of gastronomical experiences,” the blog posts stated, adding, “Sometimes you want a white tablecloth experience, and sometimes a sandwich on the run hits the spot.”