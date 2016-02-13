L.A. Marathon Prompts Numerous Road, Freeway Ramp Closures Starting Early Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dozens of streets -- including parts of Sunset, Santa Monica, Hollywood and Wilshire boulevards -- will be shut down for several hours Sunday morning in preparation for and during the Los Angeles Marathon.

Once again, the 26.2-mile race starts at Dodger Stadium near downtown L.A. and winds its way through areas including West Hollywood and Beverly Hills before ending near the Santa Monica Pier.

The roads used for Sunday's Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon will reopen on a rolling basis, according to the event's website. Participants have a maximum of six hours and 30 minutes to finish the race.

The earliest road closures begin at 4 a.m., while some freeway ramps along the 110 and 101 freeways will be shut down at 3 a.m.

About 25,000 runners take part in the annual event, according to the Los Angeles Times.

To guide motorists and help them avoid closed streets, the L.A. Marathon website has provided maps and lists of road closures, as well as information on freeway ramp closures. Additionally, some roads not part of the course will also be shut down for a period of time on Sunday.

ACCESSIBILITY ROUTES

Major East/West Accessibility Routes:

I-10 -- all exits

Olympic Blvd -- between the City of Santa Monica and Downtown LA

Wilshire Blvd -- beween the City of Santa Monica and Santa Monica Blvd

Beverly Blvd -- between Fairfaix Ave and Silver Lake Blvd

Santa Monica Blvd -- between Fairfax Ave and Myra Ave

Sunset Blvd -- between Pacific Palisades and Doheny Dr

Major North/South Accessibility Routes:

Bundy Dr -- between Olympic Blvd and Wilshire Blvd

I-405 -- all exits (except I-405S at Santa Monica Blvd)

Fairfax Ave -- between Olympic Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd

US-101 -- check ramp closures

I-110 -- check ramp closures

Course Crossing Points via Overpass/Underpass

Use I-110 to cross under course at Sunset Blvd

Use US-101 to cross under course at Main St

Use I-110 to cross over course at Temple St

Use US-101 to cross under course at Edgeware Rd

Use Silver Lake Blvd to cross under course at Sunset Blvd

Use Myra Ave to cross under course at Sunset Blvd

Use US-101 to cross under course at Hollywood Blvd

Use I-405 to cross over course at Ohio Ave

Use Wilshire Blvd to cross over course at Veterans Administration

Detour Routes to Cross Course in Beverly Hills

Freeway Access for those North of the Marathon Route

For I-405: use Sunset Blvd west to I-405

Freeway Access for those South of the Marathon Course

For I-405: use Olympic Blvd west to I-405

For I-10: use Wilshire Blvd or Olympic Blvd east to Robertson Ave, then south to I-10