Ted Cruz Suggests ‘Duck Dynasty’s’ Phil Robertson for UN Ambassador



Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz made an unusual suggestion for U.N. ambassador at a rally on Friday: “Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson.

“How much would you pay to see the Russian ambassador’s face when Phil says, ‘What is wrong with you people?'” Cruz joked to an applauding crowd in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Robertson officially endorsed Cruz last month in a video put out by the Cruz campaign that shows the duo duck hunting.

Although most famous for his role on the A&E reality series, Robertson made waves in the past after he called same-sex marriage “evil” and “wicked,” and said that Cruz would be the country’s best bet for restoring the country to its Christian roots at a rally in Iowa last month.

“You know there’s a reason he terrifies the mainstream media. He says the things you’re not supposed to say,” Cruz said at Friday’s rally. “He actually remembers who we are as Americans and just speaks it with a joy, not with an anger, not with a hatred, with a joy in who we are.”