Weak offshore winds and mostly clear skies will bring warmer temperatures for Thursday. Vera Jimenez has the forecast for March 24, 2016.
Thursday Forecast: Winds Calmer, Temperatures Warmer
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Thursday Forecast: Cloudy, Drizzly Day Before Sunnier Weekend Skies Arrive
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warmer Saturday Forecast
-
Wednesday Forecast: Comfortable Near the Coast With Warmer Temps Inland
-
Friday Forecast: Warmer Temps and Mostly Clear Skies
-
Thursday Forecast: Slight Cooling Trend Through the Weekend
-
-
KTLA Weather: Kacey Montoya’s Mild Sunday Forecast
-
Friday Forecast: Winds Picking Up With Mild Temps Through the Weekend
-
Friday Forecast: Decreasing Winds, Mild Temperatures
-
Thursday Forecast: Mild Temps, Mostly Sunny Skies
-
Monday Forecast: Much Cooler With Gusty Winds Returning
-
-
Thursday Forecast: Mild Temps, Partly Cloudy Skies
-
Thursday Forecast: Another Round of Hot Temps
-
Thursday Forecast: Cooler Temps as We Head Toward the Weekend