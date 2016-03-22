Pottery Barn Kids New Collaboration With Monique Lhuillier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pottery Barn Kids SVP of Design Allison Spampanato joined us live to give you a preview of their new collaboration with renowned bridal designer Monique Lhuillier. The collection combines tranquil color palates of warm grey and cream and her children’s favorite colors of blush pink, seafoam green and navy blue with luxe materials including linen, tulle and leather.

The collection marries the functionality needed for baby and kids’ spaces with contemporary, whimsical, and magical design.

The collection is available in stores and online.