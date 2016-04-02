‘Trailer Park Boys’ Star Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Battery at Hollywood Hotel

Posted 12:55 PM, April 2, 2016, by , Updated at 01:54PM, April 2, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Michael Smith, a star of the TV series “Trailer Park Boys,” was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery following an incident in Hollywood early Friday morning, police said.

Actor Mike Smith arrives at the premiere of Screen Media Film's 'Trailer Park Boys: The Movie' at the Laemmle's Sunset 5 Theater on January 23, 2008 in West Hollywood. (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Actor Mike Smith arrives at the premiere of Screen Media Film’s ‘Trailer Park Boys: The Movie’ at the Laemmle’s Sunset 5 Theater on January 23, 2008 in West Hollywood. (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Authorities responded to the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel around 1:15 a.m. Friday after receiving a call about domestic battery, Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Police encountered Smith and placed him under arrest, Lopez said. Smith later was booked on suspicion of domestic battery, Lopez said. Jail records list the offense as a misdemeanor.

Lopez did not provide any additional details about what led to the arrest.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com. 