‘Trailer Park Boys’ Star Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Battery at Hollywood Hotel

Michael Smith, a star of the TV series “Trailer Park Boys,” was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery following an incident in Hollywood early Friday morning, police said.

Authorities responded to the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel around 1:15 a.m. Friday after receiving a call about domestic battery, Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Police encountered Smith and placed him under arrest, Lopez said. Smith later was booked on suspicion of domestic battery, Lopez said. Jail records list the offense as a misdemeanor.

Lopez did not provide any additional details about what led to the arrest.

