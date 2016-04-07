Pursuit Driver Does ‘Donuts’ on Rainy Hollywood Surface Streets, Is Greeted by a Crowd in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A driver wanted for a burglary in Cerritos led authorities on a chase for about two hours through much of the greater Los Angeles area Thursday, at one point doing "donut" maneuvers on rainy Hollywood surface streets and then being warmly greeted by by-standers who took selfies with the car in South L.A.

About 3:30 p.m., the driver and his passenger were taken into custody in a residential neighborhood by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies.

The pursuit began shortly after a 1:30 p.m. burglary call brought deputies to the 12300 block of Charlwood Street in Cerritos, according to sheriff's Deputy Ryan Rouzan. Investigators believe property was taken from the home.

The chase worked its way to the San Gabriel Valley then onto surface streets in South Los Angeles, speeding through neighborhoods onto the northbound 110 Freeway, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Squeezing by traffic on the freeway's shoulders, the car headed onto the northbound 101 Freeway, exiting at Hollywood Boulevard. The vehicle appeared to be a dark blue Ford Mustang convertible with a black top with two people inside.

In Hollywood, with the top down, the convertible did "donuts" in the street before heading onto the winding roads of the Hollywood Hills.

Passing a KTLA news van on Hollywood Boulevard, the driver flashed a peace sign. Shortly after that, the vehicle struck a spike strip laid out by police, leaving one of its front tires flat.

But authorities generally backed off as the car weaved in and out of traffic, crossing into oncoming lanes and squeezing around other vehicles.

The Mustang made its way from the Hollywood Hills back into Hollywood and then onto the southbound 101 Freeway, where it was briefly blocked in by a tour bus operated by celebrity news website TMZ. The Ford proceeded toward downtown L.A. and onto the southbound 110 Freeway about 3 p.m.

On surface streets in South L.A. the damaged vehicle traveled slowly, with looky-loos waving at the driver and his passenger.

Then, near 51st Street and Central Avenue about 3:30 p.m., the car stopped and was greeted with high-fives by bystanders, with several people posing for photos and sitting on the vehicle. Dozens gathered around the Mustang, and the driver exited.

Soon, deputies approached and the two people who were in the car were handcuffed.

The driver appeared to voluntarily walk backwards toward a deputy, hands behind his back. The passenger jumped out of the vehicle, turned around and was also taken into custody without incident.

Multiple people told KTLA that the driver and his passenger live in the neighborhood where the vehicle came to a stop.

The vehicle was rented, according to DMV records. Investigators did note know if the car was stolen or if the driver or his passengers rented it, Rouzan said.

KTLA's Scott Williams contributed to this article.

