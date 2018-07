Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A recent study by the CDC suggests that 1 in 45 children in the United States fall somewhere on the autism spectrum. April is National Autism Awareness Month and our Lu Parker is checking out a BB360 class helping kids with special needs to succeed.

Lu Parker reports on the KTLA5 News at 10pm on April 8, 2016.

To purchase a Ball Skills Bag or donate to the Kickstarter fund, click here.