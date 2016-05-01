× Knife-Wielding Man Fatally Shot by Police after Domestic Dispute in North Hills: LAPD

A man allegedly wielding a knife was fatally shot by police in North Hills as he approached two officers Saturday night, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The officers had responded to a domestic violence call at a residence near the intersection of Parthenia Street and Orion Avenue around 9:45 p.m., according to Officer J. Kim of the Los Angeles Police Department.

They arrived at the location and found an injured woman at the scene, LAPD Sgt. J. Bender said. She was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, but was expected to survive.

Officers then attempted to make contact with a man at the scene, Bender said.

He was allegedly holding at least one knife when he started approaching the officers, which prompted the fatal shooting, the Times reported, citing LAPD.

Bender confirmed the man was struck by the gunfire, but was initially unsure whether he had been transported to a hospital.

The Times later reported that the man died. His name has not yet been released, and authorities have only described him as being in his 20s.

No information about the initial domestic violence call was released.

An investigation into the police shooting was ongoing.

KTLA’s Geoff Peters contributed to this story.