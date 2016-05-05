Zip-Lining Teen Urinates on People Below Fremont Street Attraction in Las Vegas

A teenager who was riding on a zip line in Las Vegas Wednesday urinated on people visiting the Fremont Street Experience below, a spokesperson said.

The 15-year-old boy was on the slot machine-inspired Slotzilla zip line attraction when he showered the people below with his urine, local television station KVVU reported.

“Like a lot of liquid coming from above us, just showering from head to toe our back and top of the head dripping down, and we thought it was some sort of water, maybe some drinks or beer,” Cazimere Ferguson, who was visiting from Honolulu, told the station.

Fremont Street’s marketing director said the teen’s parents later apologized for the incident, KVVU reported.

It was unclear whether the teen urinated on people as part of a mid-ride prank or if it was an unintentional accident.