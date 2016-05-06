Convicted Sex Offender Accused of Kidnapping 2 Women in Pasadena While Wearing Ankle Monitor

A 38-year-old convicted sex offender was charged Friday with allegedly kidnapping two women for the purpose of sexually assaulting them while he was wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor, authorities said.

Anthony Seth McDaniel faces two felony counts of kidnapping to commit oral copulation in the alleged attacks, a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office stated.

The charges included allegations that the Compton man caused great bodily injury to one of the victims and that he had a previous conviction in 2008 of assault with intent to commit a sexual assault, according to the release.

On April 30, McDaniel allegedly convinced two woman to get into his truck, claiming he would give them a ride. But, instead of driving the women to their desired destination, he took them to a different location in an attempt to sexually assault them, prosecutors said.

One of the woman realized what was happening and jumped from the moving truck, the release stated.

She suffered a fractured ankle, according to a news release from the Pasadena Police Department.

McDaniel then allegedly brandished a gun, demanded sexual favors and threatened to kill the second woman, she later told police.

The second woman then pulled on the truck’s steering wheel causing a collision on the 110 Freeway, police stated.

When the truck stopped, McDaniel opened the front passenger door and pushed the woman out

before speeding away, according to police.

McDaniel was being held on $2 million bail and was scheduled to be arraigned on May 20.

If convicted as charged, McDaniel faces two life terms in state prison.