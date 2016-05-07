Ex-Mexican President Vicente Fox Slams Donald Trump Over Clothing Line

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox isn’t letting go of his ongoing feud with Donald Trump.

The man who memorably blasted Trump’s plan to build a wall alongside the U.S.-Mexico border tweeted an image Friday of a Trump tie — including a shot of the tie’s tag that says “Handmade in China” — with the caption, “Hey @realDonaldTrump, bringing jobs back to US – does that include your ties & shirts? #MadeInChina.”

Fox was referring to Trump’s oft-repeated pledge to negotiate better trade deals and bring jobs back from China.

The tweet echoed his sentiments a day earlier. In an interview with CNN’s John Vause on Thursday, Fox criticized Trump’s anti-immigration rhetoric while he was selling products made in China.

“He’s cheating the American people,” Fox said. “It’s lie after lie after lie.”

Fox also had thoughts on a photo Trump posted of himself eating a taco bowl on Cinco de Mayo and proclaiming, “I love Hispanics.”

“They don’t know about Mexican food in Trump Tower,” Fox said. “You’re gonna get indigestion eating that. Today he loves us, he says. Yesterday he said he hated us. What is he going to say tomorrow?”

A message left with a Trump spokeswoman Friday night was not immediately returned.

In February, Fox made headlines when he told Fusion’s Jorge Ramos that he is “not going to pay for that f***ing wall.” Trump — who has made a hardline immigration policy a cornerstone of his campaign — has occasionally cited the comment at rallies.

On Wednesday, Fox apologized to Trump in an interview with Breitbart for using foul language and even invited him to visit the country.

Fox told CNN he felt it was important to apologize for his choice of language.

“I think it’s a quality of greatness and a quality of compassionate leadership to accept, to apologize, even to grant pardon to people,” he said. “I think it is a great vision for us human beings and gives you stature. And in front of a guy like this, I think it’s the right tactic at this moment.”

But Fox made it clear he was apologizing only for his language, and that he still disagrees with Trump’s positions, some of which he described as “stupid.”

Fox doesn’t believe Trump will win the presidential election.

“I have trust in the American people,” he said.

Hey @realDonaldTrump, bringing jobs back to US – does that include your ties & shirts? #MadeInChina pic.twitter.com/e5SkBJC42b — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) May 6, 2016

Donald now manufacturing in Mexico.why you lie to American people? V. FOX YOUR SHADOW pic.twitter.com/crZZId1zB5 — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) May 7, 2016

How expensive your suits & ties be if you tax them, @realDonaldTrump? It’s insane to tax products made in China or Mexico #MadeInChina — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) May 7, 2016