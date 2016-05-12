Video Shows Unconscious Driver Being Pulled From Burning Vehicle in Palmdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Deputies responding to a car crash Thursday morning pulled an unconscious driver from his burning Mercedes-Benz with the help of a good Samaritan in Palmdale.

Authorities received a 911 call about 1:15 a.m. reporting the crash, said Lt. Dunn with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

When Deputy Jonathan Schnereger arrived at the scene, he found a 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-500 had crashed into a cinder block wall at a home near the intersection of 20th Street East and Avenue R-8, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Department.

The 36-year-old passenger managed to get out of the car on his own, but the 28-year-old driver was passed out and still inside, the release stated.

Within moments, smoke began coming out from under the wheel well, and the car suddenly ignited, according to the release.

Schnereger tried to force open the driver's side door, but it would not budge so he requested immediate assistance over his radio, according to Sheriff's officials.

"The smoke was pretty overwhelming at first," Schnereger said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Deputies Jeremy Carlisle and Zack Marshall arrived within seconds, the release stated.

Even together, the deputies were still unable to get the driver out of the burning car.

It was only with the help of neighbor David Perez that they were finally able to pull the unconscious man out through a car window, according to the department.

"Just that extra little bit of weight that he was able to grab onto was ... the last straw that we needed," Marshall said.

Firefighters arrived a short time later to put out the car fire.

Both men involved in the crash were taken to a local hospital, Dunn said.

While video of the rescue has gone viral, the deputies said they were not looking for any attention.

"We're here to help out the citizens of the community, and that's enough for us," Carlisle said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

KTLA's Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.

