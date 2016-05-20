What We Know About Passengers and Crew on EgyptAir Flight 804

There were 66 of them on board. Middle Easterners, Europeans and Canadians. Adults and children.

The search and rescue mission for the missing EgyptAir Flight 804 has turned into a search and recovery one, the airline said. Officials aren’t optimistic they will find anyone alive.

Until it has informed all family members, EgyptAir says it won’t release the names of those who were on the plane.

Here’s what we know so far of those aboard the Airbus when it crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on its way from Paris to Cairo.

They included 30 Egyptians, 15 French and two Canadians, as well as one person from the following countries: Algeria, Belgium, Chad, Iraq, Kuwait, Portugal, Saudi Arabia and Sudan. A British national that was on board the flight was also a dual-citizen of Australia.

The crew

Ten people comprised the crew.

Mohamed Said Shoukair

Shoukair piloted missing EgyptAir Flight 804, according to an official close to the investigation and a security source. His Facebook page says he has been with EgyptAir since 2004 and lives in Cairo.

“He’s a very well trained, highly disciplined captain,” EgyptAir Vice President Ahmed Adel said.

“He has a good reputation and was a good colleague of mine.”

The captain had 6,275 flying hours, including 2,101 on the A320 — the aircraft model used for the flight.

Mohamed Mamdouh Ahmed Assem

Assem is the first officer on EgyptAir Flight 804, according to an official close to the investigation and a security source. He lives in Cairo. By Thursday evening, his Facebook account had been turned into a memorial page and some of his friends had changed their profile picture to images of him.

Assem had 2,766 flying hours under his belt.

Mirvat Zaharia Zaki Mohamed

Mohamed is the purser, or head flight attendant of EgyptAir Flight 804, according to an official close to the investigation and a security source.

The passengers

The 56 passengers included two infants and a child.

Abdulmohsen Al-Muteiri

State-run Kuwait New Agency reported that Kuwaiti citizen Abdulmohsen Al-Muteiri was one of the passengers on EgyptAir flight 804. The Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs confirmed the information with the news agency.

Ahmed Helal

Helal, 40, is a director of a Procter & Gamble production facility in Amiens, France. He was on a personal trip to Egypt, according to the American consumer goods company, to visit his sick father.

“He possessed exceptional qualities that made a great leader, a great technician, a great plant director,” Christophe Duron, Proctor & Gamble President said.

“The most important quality about Ahmed is his personal quality. I had regular relations with Ahmed. He gave you the impression that you (knew) him for a long time. He makes you at ease,” he said.

Others at the company described him as a warm person who was “always smiling.”

Helal started his career in the U.S. and worked in Cairo but had taken the position at the Amiens plant two years ago.

Amgad Adib

A priest who identified himself as a friend of Adib’s described him as a charitable businessman in his late 40s.

“He was like a brother and a son to me,” the priest said as he left Cairo International Airport’s crisis center.

Joao David e Silva

Silva specializes in emerging markets and worked for the Portuguese construction company Mota-Engil. The 62-year-old married father of four is based in Johannesburg because of his job although his family lives in Lisbon, a Portuguese government source said. Without revealing his name, the company confirmed one of its employees was on the flight.

The crew members included three security personnel, two cockpit crew and five cabin crew, the airline said.