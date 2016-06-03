× Judge Suspends Social Worker License for Man Charged in Gabriel Fernandez’s Death

A Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gustavo N. Sztraicher issued a ruling Thursday that suspends the social worker license for one of the former child protective services workers who handled the case of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez.

“You are ordered not to engage in any business that requires use of your California social worker license,” Sztraicher told Kevin Bom, 36, of Phelan.

Bom has worked as a child custody evaluator in the San Bernardino courts following his firing from the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services. In his job, he is required to possess a social worker license.

In April, Bom and three DCFS colleagues were charged with felony child abuse and falsifying public records in connection with the 2013 death of Fernandez, who was tortured and killed even though the workers had numerous warnings of abuse in his home.

