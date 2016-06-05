Temecula-Area Brush Fire Near 15 Freeway Grows to 139 Acres; Containment at 65%

Firefighters on Sunday continued their efforts to contain a brush fire burning next to the 15 Freeway in the Temecula area that nearly doubled in size overnight, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The blaze was first reported about 11:40 a.m. Saturday near Temecula Parkway as a small spot fire, the department’s incident report stated. The location is in an unincorporated county area of Temecula.

The fire increased in size to 70 acres by the evening hours, then grew to 139 acres by Sunday morning, according to the department. It was about 65 percent contained as of 6:15 p.m.

While most lane closures have been lifted, the No. 4 lane of the southbound 15 is expected to be shut down through Monday as firefighters continued to battle the flames.

No homes have been threatened, and evacuations have not been ordered.

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to the department.

Authorities have not estimated when the fire would be fully contained.

KTLA’s John A. Moreno contributed to this report.