Adam Levine Offers to Pay for Christina Grimmie’s Funeral, Slain ‘Voice’ Singer’s Brother Says

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has offered to pay for the funeral of Christina Grimmie, according to her brother, after the former contestant on the reality competition show “The Voice” was shot and killed Friday in Orlando, Florida.

In a Facebook post published Sunday evening, Marcus Grimmie wrote that Levine “personally called my mother and said he will pay for the funeral and her plane flight, and I was blown away.”

Levine, who was Christina Grimmie’s mentor when she competed on “The Voice’s” sixth season, took to Twitter in the immediate aftermath of her death, saying that he and his wife Behati Prinsloo were “absolutely devastated and heartbroken.”

Grimmie, 22, was signing autographs after a show at The Plaza Live theater when 27-year-old Kevin James Loibl approached her and opened fire, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The singer’s brother tackled the gunman, who then fatally shot himself, the department said in a statement.

Christina Grimmie was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

Behati and I are absolutely devastated and heartbroken by Christina Grimmie’s death. Our hearts go out to her family pic.twitter.com/y4OMkm0uXu — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) June 11, 2016

About 120 people were at the meet-and-greet, and Marcus Grimmie’s quick action may have saved other lives, the agency said.

On Facebook, he shared a link to a GoFundMe page created in his sister’s honor by her manager, Brian Teefey. Although the fundraiser’s stated goal was listed as $4,000, more than $175,100 had been donated as of Monday afternoon.

“I promise both my parents and I will read every one of these personalized messages,” Marcus Grimmie wrote. “I’m so blown away by everything now. But all I can say is thank you. And Christina will be missed and never forgotten.”