Gunman Turns Weapon on Himself After Being Shot by Police at Burbank McDonald’s, Authorities Say

Burbank police shot a 29-year-old man armed with a gun at a McDonald’s early Friday morning before the man turned the weapon on himself, authorities said.

Tennessee resident Lee Edward Denney later died of his wounds, according to a news release from the Burbank Police Department. No officers were wounded in the incident.

Police responded about 12:10 a.m. to a report of a man causing a disturbance at a McDonald’s in the 2500 block of Hollywood Way, the statement said. The restaurant is in a strip mall adjacent to Burbank Bob Hope Airport.

Arriving officers were advised that Denney had told McDonald’s employees that he was armed with a gun, according to the news release. Police escorted the workers, who were the only people inside the building, to safety.

After refusing to comply with the officers’ orders to exit the restaurant, the gunman fired several rounds and “leveled the gun at the officers,” the police statement said.

Three officers returned fire, striking Denney “multiple times,” police said. According to the news release, the man then jumped through a shattered window and into the drive-through area, where police saw him shoot himself.

Officers and Burbank Fire Department personnel treated Denney at the scene before he was transported to a hospital, where he later died, the statement said.

Investigators believe Denney was a transient who had been in the Los Angeles County area for about one month. He had been wanted on a no-bail felony arrest warrant for aggravated burglary and domestic assault in Maury County, Tennessee, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call Detective Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Department at 818-238-3210 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.